Expedia
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • India

Expedia Product Manager Salaries in India

Product Manager compensation in India at Expedia ranges from ₹2.13M per year for K to ₹7.69M per year for M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.22M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
J
Product Manager I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
K
Product Manager II
₹2.13M
₹1.87M
₹258K
₹0
L
Product Manager III
₹4.88M
₹4.13M
₹621K
₹127K
M
Senior Product Manager
₹7.69M
₹6.31M
₹1.23M
₹155K
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Expedia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,863,171. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expedia for the Product Manager role in India is ₹5,480,023.

