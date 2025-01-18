← Company Directory
Expedia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • United Kingdom

Expedia UX Designer Salaries in United Kingdom

The median UX Designer compensation in United Kingdom package at Expedia totals £105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Expedia
UX Research Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£105K
Level
Product Designer III
Base
£93.9K
Stock (/yr)
£11.1K
Bonus
£0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Expedia?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Expedia in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £117,923. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expedia for the UX Designer role in United Kingdom is £104,956.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Expedia

Related Companies

  • TrueCar
  • sweetgreen
  • Amwell
  • Lemonade
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources