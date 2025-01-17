All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Switzerland at Expedia ranges from CHF 122K per year for K to CHF 166K per year for L. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Data Scientist II
CHF 122K
CHF 115K
CHF 7.2K
CHF 0
Data Scientist III
CHF 166K
CHF 151K
CHF 14.7K
CHF 299.4
Senior Data Scientist
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27K+ (sometimes CHF 270K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)