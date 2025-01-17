All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Greater Austin Area at Expedia ranges from $166K per year for K to $202K per year for M. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$166K
$143K
$14.2K
$8.9K
Data Scientist III
$175K
$161K
$11.8K
$2.3K
Senior Data Scientist
$202K
$175K
$21.3K
$6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)