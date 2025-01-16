← Company Directory
Expedia
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Expedia Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Switzerland package at Expedia totals CHF 99.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Expedia
Senior Analyst
Seattle, WA
Total per year
CHF 99.3K
Level
K
Base
CHF 99.3K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Expedia?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Expedia in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 128,064. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expedia for the Business Analyst role in Switzerland is CHF 115,584.

Other Resources