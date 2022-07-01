Company Directory
Exotec
Exotec Salaries

Exotec's salary ranges from $75,375 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $114,425 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exotec. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $78K
Mechanical Engineer
$75.4K
Technical Program Manager
$114K

FAQ

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Exotec هو مدير البرامج التقنية at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $114,425. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Exotec هو $78,000.

