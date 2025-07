The story of Exotec Solutions began in 2014, on a bus taking the future co-founders Romain Moulin and Renaud Heitz to work at General Electric Medical. News had just broken in the world of intralogistics: Amazon had decided to keep the revolutionary KIVA robot technology to themselves. The news stuck with the two engineers who thought about it and decided they could do better: design a robotic order preparation system using a fleet of robots able to move in three dimensions.