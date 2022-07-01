Company Directory
Exodus Movement
Exodus Movement Salaries

Exodus Movement's salary ranges from $51,000 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Serbia at the low-end to $293,760 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exodus Movement. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

People Operations
$147K
Product Manager
$294K
Sales
$51K
Software Engineer
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Exodus Movement is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exodus Movement is $203,975.

