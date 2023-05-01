Company Directory
Exo
Exo Salaries

Exo's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $212,930 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Exo. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Development
$110K
Hardware Engineer
$89.6K
Software Engineer
$167K

Technical Program Manager
$213K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Exo is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $212,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exo is $138,387.

