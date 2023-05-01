Company Directory
Exo
Top Insights
    About

    Exo is a health information and devices company that aims to modernize medical imaging through its high-performance handheld ultrasound platform and artificial intelligence. Their mission is to improve patient outcomes by enabling healthcare professionals to make critical, real-time decisions. The Exo ultrasound platform reduces the cost of imaging by combining advances in nano-materials, novel sensor technologies, advanced signal processing, and computation with the economies of scale of semiconductor manufacturing.

    exo.inc
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

