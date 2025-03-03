All Data Science Manager Salaries
Data Science Manager compensation in United States at EXL totals $158K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $180K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EXL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$158K
$139K
$0
$19K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
