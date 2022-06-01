← Company Directory
Exeter Finance
Top Insights
    At Exeter, we are committed to helping consumers find the right financing for their next vehicle purchase. We work with thousands of franchised and independent auto dealers nationwide to make vehicle ownership possible for everyone. We have helped more than one million consumers purchase the cars and trucks they want by providing the financing solutions they need.Our mission is to create superior value for our stakeholders by providing financial solutions through building exceptional customer, dealer and partner relationships while exhibiting a Culture of Excellence.Our vision is to be a premier auto finance company and lender of choice known for its People, Performance and Service.

    http://www.exeterfinance.com
    2006
    1,130
    $250M-$500M
