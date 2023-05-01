Execulink Telecom is a leading telecommunications provider in Ontario, offering a full suite of services including data, internet, cable television, and advanced voice features to 50,000 business, enterprise, government, and residential customers. Founded in 1904, the company has evolved from a small independent local telephone company and maintains its community roots by supporting over 150 non-profit and charitable organizations each year, offering post-secondary scholarships, and sponsoring minor sports teams and other community programs. Execulink is committed to innovation and constant development in the communication industry.