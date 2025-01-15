← Company Directory
ExaWizards
ExaWizards Salaries

ExaWizards's salary ranges from $31,024 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $55,467 for a Recruiter in Japan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ExaWizards. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $35.3K
Data Scientist
$31K
Recruiter
$55.5K
The highest paying role reported at ExaWizards is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $55,467. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExaWizards is $35,255.

