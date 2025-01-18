← Company Directory
exadel
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Uzbekistan

exadel Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Uzbekistan

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Uzbekistan package at exadel totals UZS 639.02M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for exadel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
exadel
Software Engineer
Tashkent, TO, Uzbekistan
Total per year
UZS 639.02M
Level
Senior
Base
UZS 639.02M
Stock (/yr)
UZS 0
Bonus
UZS 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at exadel?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at exadel in Uzbekistan sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 242,580. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at exadel for the Backend Software Engineer role in Uzbekistan is PLN 202,150.

Other Resources