Evonik
Evonik Salaries

Evonik's salary ranges from $76,108 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Germany at the low-end to $159,120 for a Business Operations Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Evonik. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$159K
Chemical Engineer
$87.4K
Controls Engineer
$126K

Marketing
$144K
Mechanical Engineer
$80.4K
Solution Architect
$76.1K
The highest paying role reported at Evonik is Business Operations Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Evonik is $106,651.

