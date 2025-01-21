All Project Manager Salaries
The average Project Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Eviden ranges from CHF 93.9K to CHF 133K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eviden's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Average Total Compensation
