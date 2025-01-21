← Company Directory
Eviden
The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Eviden ranges from PLN 229K to PLN 313K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eviden's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 248K - PLN 294K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 229KPLN 248KPLN 294KPLN 313K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Eviden?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Eviden sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 313,267. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eviden for the Information Technologist (IT) role is PLN 228,821.

Other Resources