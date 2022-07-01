Everywhere Wireless owns, manages, and controls a Chicago-based Gigabit Internet Network, designed exclusively for multi-family communities within Chicago. EW’s network offers a 99.99% guaranteed uptime with speeds of more than 2,000 Megabits per second, also known as Gigabit speeds. Everywhere Wireless is the same company who partnered with the City of Chicago to deliver Wi-Fi to many of Chicago’s beaches and parks, and most recently, set a Chicago record for the fastest Internet in all of Chicago, as reported by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information about Everywhere Wireless can be found at www.EverywhereWireless.com or by calling (312) 361-0052.