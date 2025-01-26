← Company Directory
Evertz
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Evertz Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Evertz totals CA$117K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$87.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Evertz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer
CA$117K
CA$108K
CA$0
CA$8.6K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Principal Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.5K+ (sometimes CA$425K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Evertz?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Evertz in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$213,863. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Evertz for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$87,686.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Evertz

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources