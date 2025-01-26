Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Evertz totals CA$117K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$87.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Evertz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer
CA$117K
CA$108K
CA$0
CA$8.6K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Principal Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
No salaries found
