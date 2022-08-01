Eversound is an engagement solutions company that helps senior living communities combat social isolation, resulting in an improved quality of life for residents. Our live streamed, interactive programming and wireless group listening system memberships spark meaningful connections for residents. By providing residents access to new experiences to connect, learn and discover from the comfort of their communities, teams can provide exceptional care while simplifying their program planning. With data-backed results showing significant improvements in engagement, understanding and observed mood in memory care, our solution is proven to improve resident wellbeing.