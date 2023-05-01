Everest Transportation Systems is a reliable logistics solution provider founded in 2015. They aim to become the premier dedicated shipping provider in the US and have developed relationships with over 10,000 trucking companies. They offer various modes, equipment, and specializations to best service their customers' freight. Everest is on the clock 24/7 with sales and operations in the US and Ukraine. They strive to provide the best service in the industry and grow together with their customers.