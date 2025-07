everbowl is a quick-serve restaurant in Southern California that offers build-your-own Craft Superfood bowls with Acai, Pitaya, Matcha, Blue Majic, Vanilla, Cacao, and Chis Pudding as the base ingredient. They also offer unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super-stuff add-ons. The company encourages consumers to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™."