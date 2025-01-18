← Company Directory
Eventbrite
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Spain

Eventbrite Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Spain

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at Eventbrite totals €71.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eventbrite's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Eventbrite
Senior Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€71.4K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
€63.7K
Stock (/yr)
€3K
Bonus
€4.8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Eventbrite?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Eventbrite in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €140,451. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eventbrite for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Spain is €76,387.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Eventbrite

Related Companies

  • Yelp
  • Grubhub
  • Amwell
  • Sharecare
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources