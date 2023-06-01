← Company Directory
Evans Transportation Services
    • About

    Evans Transportation Services is a privately owned logistics company founded in 1985 that provides custom solutions for shippers across North America. They are asset-less and use advanced technology to provide real-time visibility and configurable IT connectivity. Their commitment to value provision has resulted in an average customer retention rate of nine-plus years. They have won awards for being one of the fastest-growing firms and a top workplace. Contact them to save money on your supply chain.

    evanstrans.com
    Website
    1985
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

