Evans & Chambers Technology
    Evans & Chambers is a HUBZone-certified technology company based in Washington, D.C. Since our founding in 2003, we have been providing computer software integration services to several Government agencies and commercial firms. Many of our federal contracts have been with agencies in the US Intelligence Community and National Defense Community. We are an AWS Select Consulting Partner as well as ISO-9001 and ISO-27001 Certified.We offer excellent benefits in a small company environment and are committed to rewarding goal-oriented professionals who enjoy meeting challenges head-on. Candidates will have the opportunity to obtain or upgrade government security clearances and work on exciting projects in locations across West Virginia, Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

    http://www.evanschambers.com
    2003
    60
    $10M-$50M
