Evanesce is a company that develops sustainable packaging solutions to replace single-use plastics and Styrofoam. Their Molded Starch technology uses agricultural waste by-products to create affordable, 100% compostable packaging that decomposes in 90 days or less. They also offer a range of biopolymer products made from renewable resources like corn starch, including straws, cups, lids, and cutlery. Evanesce holds multiple patents and is GRAS compliant. They invite others to join the plant-based revolution and connect with them to be a part of the future of compostable packaging.