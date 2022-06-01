← Company Directory
European Wax Center
    A world full of people who feel their best, inside and out? Now that’s a beautiful thing. As the experts in wax, we do our part by making sure every person who walks through our door leaves feeling confident – in us, in themselves, in the idea that their “best self” has been there all along.European Wax Center was founded by siblings David and Josh Coba in 2004. The concept was simple: to bring the EWC distinctive waxing expertise and unmatched experience to women throughout the US. In 2018, European Wax Center was purchased by General Atlantic and brought on a new CEO and leadership team to help further advance the brand to be the best it can be. We’re excited for what our future has in store!Today, EWC is a personal care and waxing services brand admired by millions for our Comfort Wax®, our exclusive 4 Steps to Gorgeous® process, and propriety collection of brow, body, and skincare product collections. We are so confident that it will be love at first wax, your first wax is always free.As a result, today, European Wax Center is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the personal care services category and is dominant in the out of home waxing category.

    https://waxcenter.com
    2004
    4,500
    $1B-$10B
