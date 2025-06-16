← Company Directory
European Dynamics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

European Dynamics Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greece package at European Dynamics totals €25.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for European Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
European Dynamics
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Athens, AT, Greece
Total per year
€25.6K
Level
-
Base
€23.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€2.2K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at European Dynamics?

€145K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.3K+ (sometimes €273K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at European Dynamics in Greece sits at a yearly total compensation of €43,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at European Dynamics for the Software Engineer role in Greece is €23,343.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for European Dynamics

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Netflix
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources