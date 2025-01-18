← Company Directory
Eurofins
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Eurofins Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Last updated: 1/18/2025

What are the career levels at Eurofins?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Eurofins in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,369,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eurofins for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,133,605.

Other Resources