Euroclear
Euroclear Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Belgium package at Euroclear totals €49.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Euroclear's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Euroclear
Software Engineer
Brussels, BU, Belgium
Total per year
€49.6K
Level
2
Base
€49.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Euroclear?

€145K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Euroclear in Belgium sits at a yearly total compensation of €122,214. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Euroclear for the Software Engineer role in Belgium is €49,576.

Other Resources