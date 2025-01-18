← Company Directory
Etsy
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Etsy Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area at Etsy ranges from MX$1.34M per year for IC2 to MX$2.28M per year for IC3-1. The median yearly compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area package totals MX$2.04M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Etsy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
IC2
Software Engineer II
MX$1.34M
MX$1.23M
MX$111K
MX$0
IC3-1
Senior Software Engineer I
MX$2.28M
MX$1.53M
MX$602K
MX$148K
IC3-2
Senior Software Engineer II
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Etsy in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of MX$2,489,962. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Etsy for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area is MX$1,924,298.

