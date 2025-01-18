Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area at Etsy ranges from MX$1.34M per year for IC2 to MX$2.28M per year for IC3-1. The median yearly compensation in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area package totals MX$2.04M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Etsy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
IC2
MX$1.34M
MX$1.23M
MX$111K
MX$0
IC3-1
MX$2.28M
MX$1.53M
MX$602K
MX$148K
IC3-2
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Etsy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
