eToro
eToro Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Georgia at eToro ranges from GEL 49.2K to GEL 70K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for eToro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 55.8K - GEL 63.5K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 49.2KGEL 55.8KGEL 63.5KGEL 70K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at eToro?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at eToro in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 69,992. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eToro for the Accountant role in Georgia is GEL 49,231.

