Etisalat
Etisalat Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Etisalat ranges from AED 131K to AED 190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Etisalat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 148K - AED 172K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 131KAED 148KAED 172KAED 190K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Etisalat?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Etisalat in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 189,929. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Etisalat for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 130,876.

