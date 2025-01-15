← Company Directory
Etisalat
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Etisalat Salaries

Etisalat's salary ranges from $35,372 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Egypt at the low-end to $168,300 for a Management Consultant in United Arab Emirates at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Etisalat. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
$114K
Management Consultant
$168K
Project Manager
$35.4K
Software Engineer
$43.7K
Technical Program Manager
$65K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Etisalat is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $168,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Etisalat is $65,011.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Etisalat

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources