Ethos
Ethos Salaries

Ethos's salary ranges from $159,200 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $226,380 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ethos. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$226K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ethos is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ethos is $192,790.

