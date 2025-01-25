← Company Directory
ETH Zurich
ETH Zurich Postdoctoral Researcher Salaries

The median Postdoctoral Researcher compensation in Switzerland package at ETH Zurich totals CHF 97.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ETH Zurich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
ETH Zurich
Postdoctoral Researcher
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 97.3K
Level
-
Base
CHF 97.3K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at ETH Zurich?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Postdoctoral Researcher at ETH Zurich in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 99,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETH Zurich for the Postdoctoral Researcher role in Switzerland is CHF 97,289.

Other Resources