← Company Directory
ETH Zurich
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Biomedical Engineer

  • All Biomedical Engineer Salaries

ETH Zurich Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The average Biomedical Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at ETH Zurich ranges from CHF 64.1K to CHF 91.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ETH Zurich's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 72.6K - CHF 82.6K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 64.1KCHF 72.6KCHF 82.6KCHF 91.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Biomedical Engineer submissions at ETH Zurich to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26.8K+ (sometimes CHF 268K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at ETH Zurich?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Biomedical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at ETH Zurich in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 91,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETH Zurich for the Biomedical Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 64,107.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ETH Zurich

Related Companies

  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources