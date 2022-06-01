ETC is the cornerstone that brings together all the moving elements of today’s multimodal transportation environment - systems, data, people, and vehicles – to streamline integrated mobility solutions for urban and highway agencies and their customers.As a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems and services provider, we deliver tolling and congestion management, urban mobility solutions, integrated multimodal back office platforms, interoperability hubs, maintenance, and operations. For over two decades, we have delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the country's largest toll authorities and transformed the industry with first-of-its-kind technology advancements. ETC's solutions process over 2 billion transactions annually, incorporating the latest in open-source machine learning and data streaming technology, with predictive Big Data analytics to offer innovative architectures comprising our riteSuite™ products.