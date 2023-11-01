← Company Directory
ETAS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ETAS Salaries

ETAS's salary ranges from $68,896 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $113,924 for a Hardware Engineer in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ETAS. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $68.9K
Customer Service
$94.2K
Hardware Engineer
$114K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Cybersecurity Analyst
$104K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ETAS is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ETAS is $99,257.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ETAS

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources