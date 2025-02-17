← Company Directory
Essential Software
Essential Software Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Northern Virginia Washington DC

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package at Essential Software totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Essential Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Essential Software
Software Engineer
Rockville, MD
Total per year
$150K
Level
hidden
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Essential Software?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Essential Software in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $168,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Essential Software for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $152,500.

Other Resources