Essential Properties Realty Trust is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the US. They lease these properties to middle-market companies on a long-term basis, including restaurants, car washes, medical services, convenience stores, and more. They currently have a portfolio of 1,451 properties. As a real estate investment trust, they are exempt from federal corporate income taxes if they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.