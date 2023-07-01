← Company Directory
Essential Properties
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Essential Properties that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Essential Properties Realty Trust is a real estate company that acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the US. They lease these properties to middle-market companies on a long-term basis, including restaurants, car washes, medical services, convenience stores, and more. They currently have a portfolio of 1,451 properties. As a real estate investment trust, they are exempt from federal corporate income taxes if they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

    https://essentialproperties.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    37
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Essential Properties

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • LinkedIn
    • Dropbox
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources