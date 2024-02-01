At Essential Anesthesia Management, we are about exceeding expectations. United as one company in 2022, the Essential Anesthesia Management Group (EAM) is formed through its partner brands, EmergencHealth and YPS Anesthesia Services. Owned and operated by clinicians with many decades of clinical experience, the Essential name truly reflects who we are. Though never in the limelight, our services are undoubtedly essential in every operating room. Establishing and nurturing relationships with surgeons, hospital administrators and other clinicians is essential. Finally, as we serve patients in their most vulnerable circumstances, our excellence, reassurance and trust is essential.