Essential Accessibility
Essential Accessibility Salaries

Essential Accessibility's salary ranges from $81,965 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $109,450 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Essential Accessibility. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Human Resources
$109K
Software Engineer
$82K
The highest paying role reported at Essential Accessibility is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Essential Accessibility is $95,707.

