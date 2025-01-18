Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Esri ranges from $113K per year for L2 to $142K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Esri's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$113K
$113K
$0
$417
L3
$133K
$128K
$3.3K
$1.7K
L4
$142K
$140K
$0
$1.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
