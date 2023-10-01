Company Directory
Espressif Systems
Espressif Systems Salaries

Espressif Systems's salary ranges from $15,199 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $219,422 for a Product Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Espressif Systems. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $15.2K
Hardware Engineer
$27.1K
Product Manager
$219K

FAQ

O cargo mais bem pago reportado na Espressif Systems é Gestor de Produto at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $219,422. Isto inclui o salário base, bem como qualquer potencial remuneração em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Espressif Systems é $27,063.

