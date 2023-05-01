Company Directory
eSight
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about eSight that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    eSight is a company that provides sight enhancement technology for people with visual impairments caused by various conditions. Founded by an electrical engineer who wanted to help his legally blind sisters, eSight has developed electronic eyewear that allows users to achieve greater visual acuity and retain their independence. Their latest model, eSight 4, is wireless and hands-free, recognized as the "Best Wearable/Healthcare Hardware/Software of 2021" by the Tech Ascension Awards. eSight empowers the low vision community to #SeeNewPossibilities.

    http://www.esighteyewear.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for eSight

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources