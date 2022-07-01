← Company Directory
Escalent
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Escalent Salaries

Escalent's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $177,276 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Escalent. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$109K
Data Scientist
$123K
Product Manager
$177K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Escalent is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,276. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Escalent is $122,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Escalent

Related Companies

  • Insureon
  • Sitecore
  • REI Systems
  • Carnegie Robotics
  • Brain
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources