Ernst and Young
Ernst and Young Senior Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Ernst and Young in United StatesjobFamilies.Senior职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$118,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Ernst and Young in United StatesjobFamilies.Senior职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$111,400。

